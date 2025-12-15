New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Stepping up its crackdown on the illegal drug trade, the Drugs Control Department of the Government of NCT of Delhi conducted a special inspection and enforcement drive at Bhagirath Palace.

The intensified action was carried out under the directions of Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, in line with the CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi Government's firm resolve to ensure the availability of safe, effective and quality medicines for the public.

According to the press release, during the special enforcement programme, departmental teams carried out 27 inspections of wholesale drug dealers operating in the area.

As a result, over 10 firms were found contravening provisions of the Drugs Rules, and necessary action has been initiated against the defaulting firms under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.

To verify compliance with prescribed quality and safety standards, 204 samples of syrups, medicines, cotton and other surgical items were lifted during the inspections and sent for sample test and analysis.

During the drive at Bhagirath palace, one shop was booked for the sale of medical devices/surgical items without a valid licence, a clear violation of the Medical Devices Rules. Appropriate action is being taken against the erring firm.

Earlier, acting on specific inputs received from the Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, Delhi Police, a joint team of the Drugs Control Department and Delhi Police conducted a late-night raid at a drug trading premises at Teliwara in Sadar Bazar. The operation led to the detection and seizure of a large quantity of counterfeit and spurious medicines and anti-fungal cream from one of the drug traders.

During the raid, the premises were found to be operating without a valid drug licence, and the person in charge failed to produce any purchase or sale records. Physical verification revealed large quantities of fake branded topical formulations stocked for sale and distribution. Preliminary investigation revealed that the seized counterfeit medicines were being supplied to adjacent states and neighbouring countries. In view of this, the Drugs Control Departments of the concerned neighbouring states have been formally informed about the malpractice for necessary vigilance and coordinated action.

Praising the proactive efforts of the Drugs Control Department, the Health Minister reiterated that "Our Government remains fully committed to strict regulatory oversight and the protection of public health. Such intensified enforcement drives will continue across the city to curb the sale of spurious, substandard and illegally sold drugs and medical devices."

Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "Ensuring the availability of safe and quality medicines is non-negotiable. We have zero tolerance for spurious, substandard or illegally sold drugs and medical devices. Strict enforcement drives and coordinated actions with law enforcement agencies will continue across Delhi to protect public health." (ANI)

