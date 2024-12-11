New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Delhi government, which plans to set up AI labs in selected schools, has invited agencies to submit proposals and conduct demonstrations for the establishment of these labs, according to an official notification on Wednesday.

"The Delhi Government is planning to establish Artificial Intelligence (AI) Labs in selected schools to promote advanced technological learning and innovation among students," a notification issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) read.

Also Read | Sunil Pal Kidnapping Case: Meerut Police Detains 2 Persons in Comedian’s Kidnapping and Extortion Case.

An AI Lab is a specialised learning environment equipped with advanced tools and technologies designed to teach and explore artificial intelligence concepts.

These labs typically include hardware, software, and resources that allow students to engage in hands-on activities, such as coding, data analysis, machine learning, and robotics.

Also Read | Dausa: Race Against Time To Save 5-Year-Old Aryan Stuck Into 150-Feet Borewell in Rajasthan for More Than 50 Hours.

"Qualified and interested agencies are invited to submit proposals and showcase a demonstration of their AI Lab setup and capabilities to the Competent Authority of the Directorate,” the DoE said.

The DoE emphasised that the demonstration would provide a clearer understanding of the concept and operation of AI Labs.

Agencies must include details of the proposed infrastructure, features, functionalities, training plans, and implementation strategies in their presentations, it said.

"Proposals and demonstrations are to be submitted to the office of the Joint Director (IT), Directorate of Education, GNCID within seven days of the notice's publication," it said.

The Directorate further said that the demonstration must be comprehensive, offering insights into how the AI Labs will be established and operated effectively in schools.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)