New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Delhi Government has issued instructions to all concerned departments to ban the use of Chinese Manjha.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai has appealed to the people not to use Chinese Manjha. If anyone is found using or selling it, punitive action will be taken against them, and the violation of this order will attract the harshest provisions, the minister said.

Also Read | Sweden to Tighten Borders Amid Quran Protests.

The Minister shared that an advisory has been issued to all the concerned departments on behalf of the Department of Environment regarding the ban on the use of Chinese manjha. Regarding the use of Chinese Manjha, there has been a complete ban on the production, storage, sale and use of all types of Chinese Manjha in Delhi, stated a release.

Giving more information about this, Minister Gopal Rai said, “Kite flying becomes more popular among Delhi residents around August 15. But in the midst of this kite-flying pastime, news of accidents caused by Chinese Manjha are also reported every year. Since January 10, 2017, the use and sale of Chinese Manjha have been prohibited in the capital city of Delhi. Despite this, some kite flyers utilize it every year on August 15, as a result, a lot of animals and birds get trapped in the manjha.”

Also Read | Thane Crane Crash: Death Toll Rises to 20 After Three More Victims Succumb to Injuries; 3 Critical in Hospital.

"Moreover, it poses a danger to those crossing roadways. This Chinese Manjha is made of chemicals rather than cotton fabric. It is extremely harmful for both our environment as well as for animals, birds and humans. Due to this, instructions have been issued by Department of Environment to all the concerned departments. These departments include Delhi Police, Revenue, MCD, Transport Department, DMRC, Eco-Club School and College,” the minister added.

Along with this, instructions have also been issued to all the concerned departments for strict implementation of the ban.

Gopal Rai also remarked that Chinese manjha could kill humans, animals, and birds, and its use was illegal.

"Five years in prison and a fine up to one lakh rupees are the possible penalties for this. It is important to note that although our government outlawed the usage and sale of Chinese Manjha in the nation's capital of Delhi starting in 2017, reports of its continued use are still regularly reported. That's why people are appealed not to use it and if anyone is found using or selling it, then give its information to the concerned departments, So that the strictest punitive action can be taken against such people adding all the sections,” he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)