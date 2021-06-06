New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The Delhi government on Sunday ordered all private hospitals and nursing homes, functioning as COVID vaccination centres for Covaxin, to ensure that the doses are used only to vaccinate those people from 18-44 age group who are eligible for receiving the second dose in June.

The order comes days after the Delhi High Court had asked the Delhi government to consider this option in order to enable resuming vaccination of 18-44 age group people.

On Friday, the Court observed that the failure to administer the second dose would compromise and frustrate the very exercise of administering the initial dose. While observing so, the Court asked the Delhi Government and the Centre to place on record the communications exchanged between them with regards to the persons who have not been administered the second dose of Covaxin till date falling between the age group of 18-44 years.

The time for the second dose has come for the 18-44 age group people who took their first jab of Covaxin in May, but the government claimed that it does not have enough supply of the vaccine and it is not easily available in private hospitals also.

Vaccination drives for 18-44 age group people in the national capital have hit a roadblock due to the non-availability of vaccines. Citing a shortage of vaccine doses, Delhi has suspended its immunisation drives for people in the age group of 18-44. (ANI)

