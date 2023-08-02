New Delhi, August 2: Delhi government schools have registered an increase in the pass percentage in the overall Class 12 board results after many students cleared the CBSE compartment exams, officials said on Wednesday. The pass percentage went up from 91.59 per cent to 94.18 per cent, they added. Delhi Education Minister Atishi said nearly 6,000 students of Class 12 passed the compartment exam. Dengue Control Workers to Protest in Front of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's House Tomorrow.

"Several students had to appear for compartmental exams and the results have boosted their self-confidence. They have proven that one should never give up in any situation. There is a 2.59 per cent increase in the overall results of our Class 12 board after the compartmental exams," she said.

According to the Delhi government, 10,601 students of government schools appeared in the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams, out of which 5,899 students cleared the test.

