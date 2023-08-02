A distressing video from Delhi has emerged, wherein a protester is seen issuing an alarming threat to Muslims outside Nangloi Police Station. The individual, captured on video, not only calls for a boycott of Muslims similar to what transpired in Uttarakhand but also raises the disturbing slogan, 'Hindu Hit ka Hanan huwa to, khoon bahega sadko par' (If Hindu interests are harmed, blood will flow on the streets). The video, which surfaced on Tuesday, August 1, drew the attention of Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal, who questioned the inaction of Delhi Police in apprehending the man. Nuh Violence: Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar in Spotlight After Communal Clashes Between Two Groups in Haryana.

Delhi Protester Issues Alarming Threats

नांगलोई पुलिस स्टेशन के ठीक बाहर खड़े होकर “सड़कों पर खून बहाने” का भाषण दिया जा रहा है। अब तक मणिपुर और हरियाणा हिंसा का शिकार हुआ है अब क्या दिल्ली को भी शिकार बनने दिया जाएगा? एक तरफ़ पुलिस कह रही है की किसी ने गड़बड़ की तो एक्शन लेंगे ? ये वीडियो कल से वायरल है? क्या पुलिस… pic.twitter.com/ht8o5aCDs4 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 2, 2023

In front of the Nangloi police station in Delhi, the mob shouts the slogan "Hindu Hit ka Hanan huwa to, khoon bahega sadko par" and vows to drive out and boycott Muslims economically as it happened in Uttarakhand's Purola. @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/SFTZPPptjk — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) August 2, 2023

