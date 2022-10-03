New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Birthdays of Delhi government school students will now be celebrated as a part of the Happiness curriculum, a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

"In order to boost gratitude, motivation and positive thinking within schools, a new pattern of celebrating birthdays of students studying in the government schools of Delhi will be followed," the circular said.

It said birthdays of students falling on Sundays and holidays will be celebrated on the next working day.

Birthdays falling during the vacation period will be celebrated collectively on the first day of reopening of schools, the circular said.

Happiness Curriculum was launched in 2018 with a vision to strengthen the foundation of happiness and well-being of students through a 35-minute class conducted every day from kindergarten to grade eight across 1,030 government schools in the national capital.

Development of self-awareness, expression, empathy and understanding of relationships are the key objectives of the curriculum.

