New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Delhi government has sought stake-holders' feedback on the draft Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme which was earlier approved by Lt Governor V K Saxena.

The scheme proposes to allow bike taxi operation in the city provided the vehicles are electric two-wheelers. It, however, is silent over the surge pricing currently being resorted to by the cab aggregaotrs.

"The fare for providing on-demand service mobility shall comply with the order(s) of the Dept. of Transport, GNCTD, as may be notified from time to time," said a notification issued by the government on Wednesday.

The draft "Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023" scheme has been kept in public domain for the feedback of stakeholders to be submitted within a month, said the notification.

The objections and suggestions regarding the draft scheme will be sent to the principal secretary-cum-commissioner (transport) within one month after which it will be further updated and rolled out for implementation, officials said.

Mandatory panic buttons in taxis, integration with emergency response number '112', and phase-wise transition to EVs are some of the highlights of the draft scheme to regulate cab aggregators and delivery service providers in the national capital.

The draft scheme was approved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month.

The scheme also includes a mechanism to ensure timely consumer grievance redressal by the service providers, enforcement of vehicle fitness, pollution control and validity of permits. It provides for driver remedial training in instances where a driver's performance is poor.

It also introduces mandatory transition of commercial vehicles from conventional to electric vehicles.

Its mandate will only apply to an incremental percentage of new on-boarded vehicles over a period of four years to avoid any knee-jerk reaction to existing livelihoods.

For example, five per cent of the new on-boarded cars need to be electric in the first six months of the scheme. The policy further mandates that after four years from its notification, all new commercial two-wheelers and three-wheelers will need to be EVs.

After five years from its notification, all new commercial four-wheelers need to be EVs. The aggregators and delivery service providers shall also be mandated to switch to electric fleets by April 1, 2030, stated the notification document.

The scheme also lays the foundation for a regulatory provision for bike-taxis and rent-a-bike services.

