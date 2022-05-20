New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The increase in minimum monthly wages for labourers announced by the Delhi government is "too little", the Centre of Indian Trade Unions said Friday, rejecting the move as an "act of shameless advertising and theatrics on policy decisions".

Soon after the Delhi government announced the raise, the CITU alleged the AAP dispensation has "shown insensitivity towards the trade unions and the working class".

It said the Delhi government is trying to present a picture that it has increased wages to provide relief to people from economic hardships. "The current announcement is an act of shameless advertising and theatrics on policy decisions which are too little," the CITU said in a statement.

It further questioned how can the labourers be given "less than 1 per cent hike" when "prices of most of the daily use items have increased by 40-50 per cent".

"The most important thing is that 95% of workers in Delhi aren't getting the minimum wage. In many of the factories and establishments, wage cuts upto 20-30 per cent has been made in the name of pandemic. Keeping all the labour laws at stake, owners are making workers work for as low as 8-10 thousand per month for 10-12 hours daily. Delhi's Labour Department and its head Manish Sisodia is responsible for this situation," a CITU statement said.

Trade Unions of Delhi have continuously been raising the issue of the formation of Wage Revision Board (which is mandated every 5 years as per the law), "so that new minimum wages may be formulated keeping the current market prices in consideration."

"Whether it be the issue of formation of wage board or the issue of safety at the workplace or other pressing issues of the working class, the Delhi government hasn't convened a single meeting with trade unions or that of the labour boards in his entire tenure," the CITU alleged.

The Delhi government has hiked minimum monthly wages of unskilled and skilled labourers by Rs 450-Rs 550 in view of high rate of inflation, according to an official statement issued earlier in the day.

The increased minimum wages for labourers will be applicable from April 1, it said.

"The hike in minimum wages will give respite to the labour class facing back-breaking inflation. The Delhi government is paying the highest rates of minimum wages in the entire country," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The hike in minimum wages for labourers has been done in view of the increase in dearness allowance for government employees, the statement said.

"The monthly wage has been increased from Rs 16,064 to Rs 16,506 for unskilled workers, and from Rs 17,693 to Rs 18,187 for semi-skilled ones. For skilled labourers, the minimum wage has been increased from Rs 19,473 to Rs 20,019 a month," it said.

