New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) In a bid to ensure uninterrupted water supply during the peak summer months, Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma has launched a new initiative under the Summer Action Plan, mandating weekly review meetings with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials.

These meetings will focus on streamlining water distribution, curbing illegal connections, and improving monitoring systems, an official statement of Delhi Water Ministry said.

During the first review meeting held earlier in the day, officials were directed to prevent water leakages, address sewer blockages, and increase efficiency in distribution.

Minister Verma also emphasized the need to legalize water connections by revising the connection rates, making them more accessible for residents.

“Currently, high water connection rates discourage people from opting for legal connections. We will revise the rates and set a deadline for residents to obtain legal connections. After the deadline, penalties will be imposed on those who fail to comply,” Verma said.

To ensure greater transparency, the minister announced that a new tender will be floated for GPS-fitted water tankers. “At present, there is no proper record of the trips made by water tankers. Every tanker will now be fitted with GPS, and a proper list of supply points will be maintained,” he added. The government has also decided to increase the number of tanker trips to 16 per day to meet growing demand.

Additionally, Verma stressed the importance of monitoring water outflow from underground reservoirs (UGRs) to estimate revenue and minimize losses.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government prioritizes public welfare. Through weekly meetings under the Summer Action Plan, we are committed to ensuring an uninterrupted water supply for every citizen. These reforms will bring more transparency and accountability, benefiting the people of Delhi,” Verma said.

The government has assured that all necessary measures will be taken to enhance water supply and sewer management, with visible improvements expected in the coming weeks, the statement said.

A special monitoring system is also being developed to oversee water distribution and address complaints efficiently, it added.

