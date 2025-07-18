New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Delhi government will soon prepare a comprehensive 'Power Master Plan' aimed at strengthening the capital's electricity infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted supply amid rising demand, officials said on Friday.

Delhi Power minister Ashish Sood chaired a high-level meeting to review the power augmentation roadmap of the national capital, particularly focusing on upcoming plans of Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and the three private distribution companies -- TPDDL, BRPL and BYPL -- over the next three years.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 20, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

During the meeting, Sood directed the power secretary to begin work on drafting the 'Power Master Plan' for Delhi, which will serve as a blueprint for streamlining generation, transmission, and distribution across the city.

DTL presented its capacity addition projections up to March 2029, including the commissioning of two new substations at Gopalpur and Tikri Khurd with a combined capacity of 4,000 MVA. Once implemented, the total transmission capacity in Delhi is expected to rise to 24,000 MVA, against an anticipated peak demand of around 11,000 MVA.

Also Read | 'There Should Be No Double Standards on Energy Trade': India Rejects EU's 18th Sanctions Package on Russia, Reaffirms Commitment to Energy Security.

The three discoms also submitted their respective augmentation plans till September 2026, which include setting up transformers of varying capacities across the capital. The estimated investment for this is pegged at Rs 1,937 crore.

Sood stressed the need to expedite land acquisition for Distribution Transformers and directed the power secretary to convene meetings with MLAs, DDA, and MCD officials to resolve delays. He also sought accountability for delays in sub-station projects pending since 2022-23.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)