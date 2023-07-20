New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Delhi government wants to turn Anganwadi into an early childhood learning centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Launching the early childhood care and education (ECCE) kit developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Delhi and Anganwadi team, Kejriwal said that children will soon be taught moral values and their emotional and psychological needs will be fulfilled at Anganwadi centres.

"So far Anganwadi used to be considered to be a centre for providing midday meals and nutrition to children, but now, we want to change that concept. We will turn it into an early childhood learning centre, where children will be taught moral values and their emotional and psychological needs will be fulfilled," Kejriwal said.

He further stated that the SCERT has prepared the "best" kit for the Anganwadi children to provide them with a proper early childhood programme.

"The SCERT has prepared the best kit for the Anganwadi children. Every child in this country should get equal education whether they are from rich or poor background. So far, the poor used to send their children to government schools and the rich to private schools but when we came to power, we focused on developing the government schools in Delhi," he said.

