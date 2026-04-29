India News | 'Delhi HC Administration Approaches Police over VC Disruption; Probe Underway': Police

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The administration of the Delhi High Court has filed a formal complaint with the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of the Delhi Police regarding a disruption in its video conferencing system. A preliminary inquiry has been initiated to examine the incident and assess whether any security breach occurred.

Delhi Police officials stated that information about the matter has been received and that the case is at a very initial stage. The police are currently examining the issue, and further details are awaited.

Also Read | P*rn Video Played Twice During Delhi High Court's Online Hearings.

According to sources, the complaint relates to suspected unauthorised interference during virtual court proceedings. The cyber unit is expected to analyse system logs, access records, and potential vulnerabilities as part of its investigation. Further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing probe.

Virtual proceedings before the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday were disrupted three times after obscene and inappropriate content was repeatedly played during a hearing conducted via video conferencing.

Also Read | Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026 Out at mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com; Know Steps To Check Class 12 Scores.

The incident occurred during live proceedings, interrupting the normal functioning of the court. An unidentified participant allegedly played objectionable video content on the platform multiple times, indicating repeated intrusion.

At one stage, the account involved displayed a message stating "you've been hacked," raising concerns among participants. An automated audio message was also heard claiming that the system had been "hacked." The source, authenticity, and intent behind this message have not been independently verified.

Due to the repeated interruptions, the hearing had to be suspended thrice before efforts were made to restore normalcy. The recurrence of the incident during a single hearing has raised concerns regarding the security and resilience of the video conferencing system used for court proceedings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)