New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday permitted a minor to medically terminate her 11 weeks of pregnancy.

The 14 years old had approached the court through her mother seeking permission to terminate the pregnancy.

Justice Prathiba M Singh allowed the petition and asked the Petitioner to approach the hospital for the termination of pregnancy. Meanwhile, the bench has directed the doctors and the police to maintain the identity of the minor confidential.

The bench also directed the doctor to lodge a report without disclosing the identity of the victim or her family.

"Even during the investigation by the police, the identity of the petitioner would be kept secret," the court said.

The minor approached the court seeking permission for medical termination of pregnancy. She also sought a direction for the protection of her identity.

The court ordered that the petitioner is free to approach the LNJP Hospital for medical termination of pregnancy.

"The report shall be lodged by the doctor without disclosing the identity of the minor or her family. The SHO shall also not disclose the identity of the minor during the investigation, " Justice Singh ordered.

Petitioner's counsel Amit Mishra submitted that the pregnancy is the outcome of the consensual relationship.

He also submitted that the petitioner approached the doctor and wished to keep her identity secret but no medical practitioner was ready to perform the procedure in this manner.

The counsel also submitted that the Supreme Court has already passed a judgement in another matter to protect the identity of a minor in case of medical termination of pregnancy.

Thereafter the court passed the direction in the present case. (ANI)

