New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has taken a serious view of a midnight operation allegedly done by the Uttar Pradesh police in which they took a young couple to Ghaziabad last week without informing the Delhi police.

The High court has called for CCTV footage in order to identify the police personnel who the part of the police team at that moment.

This incident pertains to the night of February 16 in the Anand Parbat area of the national capital and the High court has granted protection to the couple.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani on February 18 directed a sub-inspector of Delhi police to collect the CCTV footage in and around the premises of the couple and directed to produce the footage in the court. The matter has been listed for hearing on February 23.

"Let the footage collected be placed on record, " justice Bhambhani directed as a young couple approached the high court seeking protection from the girl's family based in Modinagar.

The couple-- a girl aged 19 and a boy aged 21 years-- had solemnised thier marriage in an Arya Samaj Temple on February 13 in Delhi.

While hearing their plea on February 16, the high court directed the SHO of police Station Anand Parbat to ensure the safety and security of the couple. He was directed to provide his and the concerned beat Constable's contact number.

However, on the same night, the couple was detained and was allegedly taken to a police station in Modinagar against their wishes. The boy was forced to spend a whole night in the lock-up.

The next day the girl was taken to court where the police recorded her statement. Following this, the couple was allowed to leave and they joined proceedings.

They alleged that they had called the SHO the incident night as well but it went unanswered.

However, the Delhi police filed a status report in the matter stating that no information was received at the police station about the arrival and departure of the UP police on February 16 night.

The High court directed the couple to remain present in the court during its Thursday hearing. (ANI)

