New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Monday requested the members of the Karkardooma Bar Association to resume work after assuring that all issues and concerns relating to the functioning of digital courts would be addressed, a letter said.

The bar association of Karkardooma had abstained from work on July 1 and July 5 on the issue of shifting the digital Negotiable Instruments (NI) courts from the Karkardooma district court complex to Rouse Avenue courts. The association had also started a continuous hunger strike since July 3.

Also Read | Do Voters Not Need To Submit Required Documents To Ensure Their Names in Voters' List During Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar? EC Fact-Checks Mallikarjun Kharge, Terms His Claims 'Misleading'.

The letter by the high court's registrar general said, "Today a meeting of the coordination committee of all district court bar association was held with the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court which was attended by V P Sharma, vice chairperson of Bar Council of India being representative of Bar Council of Delhi and D K Singh, member, Bar Council of Delhi, besides other representatives of different bar associations of Delhi for discussions in relation to situation prevailing at Karkardooma courts on account of the lawyers abstaining from work."

It said members of the coordination committee and other lawyers apprised the Chief Justice about certain issues about the shifting of the digital courts, following which the Chief Justice "requested members of the Karkardooma Bar to resume the work forthwith and further assured that all issues and concerns relating to functioning of digital courts shall be addressed at the earliest by the high court at the institutional level".

Also Read | Silver Lion for Argentine's Javier Milei, Sacred Saryu River Water for T&T Counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar: PM Narendra Modi Showcases India's Cultural Heritage With Artistic Gifts to Top World Leaders.

The letter addressed to the committee and bar bodies said the Chief Justice had requested the coordination committee to give their representation in writing after collating the issues faced by members of different bar associations.

It said, "The Chief Justice also conveyed to the coordination committee that he fully understands the situation and will take all possible steps to ensure that all courts function smoothly."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)