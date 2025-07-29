New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed in connection with a corruption and bribery case involving a police officer. The court stated that tolerance for corrupt practices within law enforcement must be zero, warning that impunity severely undermines public trust in the judicial system.

The case stemmed from allegations made by a known offender, who claimed he was stopped and extorted by police officials after purchasing alcohol. According to the complaint, a bribe demand of Rs 1,00,000 was made with threats of being falsely implicated.

The amount was later settled at Rs 60,000, of which a partial payment was made that same night. Despite this, the complainant stated he was persistently harassed for the remainder, prompting him to seek help from the Vigilance Branch.

In response, authorities laid a trap using treated currency notes and recording equipment. One officer, allegedly acting on instructions received via messaging apps, came in uniform and collected the money.

However, he managed to flee the scene before being apprehended. Investigators later found evidence of coordination between the two accused through call records and security footage. The money was never recovered, and both individuals evaded capture and went off duty.

The legal defence argued that the matter did not constitute corruption and cited procedural delays in lodging the complaint.

The court, however, dismissed these arguments, underscoring the courage it takes for someone from that background to even come forward. The judge referred to Supreme Court precedents and stated that bail in such cases should only be considered in extremely rare situations.

Reflecting on the societal implications, the court remarked that the harm caused by corrupt policing extends beyond individual victims to the broader community. It condemned the deliberate attempt to mislead the investigation and the avoidance of legal responsibility.

Taking into account the seriousness of the charges, evasion by the individuals involved, and the unresolved recovery of funds, the court concluded that bail was unjustified and dismissed the application. Investigative efforts are expected to intensify, as one of the accused remains at large. (ANI)

