New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to inform Retired Major Vikrant in the next consular access that his sister Celina wants to talk to him. Secondly, the High Court also directed the Ministry to facilitate her communication with him through the TAMM App or by any other mode.

Justice Sachin Datta, after giving the direction, called for a fresh status report from the Central Government.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin India Visit: Delighted To Welcome 'My Friend', Says PM Narendra Modi After Receiving Russian President at Airport (See Pics).

The bench also perused the status report filed by the MEA. It was informed that pursuant to the previous directions, a nodal officer has been appointed by the Central Government.

The court is hearing a petition of Celina Jaitly seeking consular access and required legal assistance to his brother, who is in custody of the UAE authorities.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian President Arrives in Delhi on 2-Day State Visit, Received by PM Narendra Modi at Airport As Special Gesture (See Pics and Videos).

The High Court has called for a fresh status report and listed the matter on December 23.

During the hearing, advocate Raghav Kacker, alongwith Madhav Agrawal, submitted that the petitioner Celina Jaitly was not able to talk to her brother despite the direction by the court.

Celina Jaitly broke down during the hearing. She was consoled by her counsel.

It was also submitted that she is not able to talk to her brother through the TAMM (UAE government App) as she is not a citizen. Only UAE citizens can use the app.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma alongwith the standing counsel for the central government. He submitted that the government is conscious about the situation. Sincere efforts are being made to enable the communication.

It was also submitted that the wife of Major Vikrant had a video call facility once in a week.

It was also submitted that Major Vikrant has been given consular access. It is a national security matter.

On November 3, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Ministry of External Affairs on a plea moved by bollywood actor Celina Jaitly.

Her brother Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly is in detention in Abu Dhabi, UAE since 2024.

She has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Indian authorities to provide legal and medical assistance required to her brother, who is detained in UAE.

The High Court had also directed to recruit a nodal officer to know the status of her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly.

It was earlier argued that her brother was abducted and detained in Abu Dhabi. He is in detention since the last 14 months without proper legal and medical assistance.

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Indian authorities to provide assistance required to her brother, who is detained in the UAE.

It is stated that he has been illegally abducted and detained in UAE for over a year, since September 06, 2024. He had been residing in the UAE since 2016 and was employed with the MATITI Group, engaged in trading, consultancy, and risk management services.

The petitioner has alleged that despite the passage of over one year, the the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has failed to secure basic information about the Detainee, including his welfare conditions and legal status.

It is stated by the petitioner that she has been denied even a single phone call or verified communication with her brother for over a year. She believes that her brother is suffering from cognitive decline and is without adequate legal assistance.

Celina Jaitly has said that she has pursued every possible channel to secure MEA's aid and assistance for her brother's safety.

It is stated that she has registered a grievance on the MADAD Portal; also addressing numerous representations to the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi; the Consulate in Dubai; even the Minister of External Affairs; Meeting officials of the Ministry in person at considerable effort and expense.

It is further stated that her brother had only four consular visits in May, June, August and September in 2025. The ministry has also transferred the grievance registered in MADAD for closure.

It is mentioned in the plea that MEA bears a continuing constitutional and moral duty to extend protection and assistance to its citizens who are detained in foreign jurisdictions. The respondent cannot remain a passive observer when an Indian citizen is deprived of liberty abroad, and is required to actively secure his basic rights, medical care, and legal representation through diplomatic and consular channels, the plea said.

Celina Jaitly has prayed for a Direction MEA to facilitate effective legal representation for the Detainee; Secondly, enable direct communication between the Petitioner and the Detainee; thirdly to ensure regular consular contact to monitor the Detainee's welfare and keep the Petitioner fully informed.

She has also prayed to ensure that the Detainee's rights are protected and that he is treated in accordance with international law and conventions on consular access. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)