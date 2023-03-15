New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the residents of the JJ cluster in Yamuna floodplains to vacate their jhuggis within three days.

The High court also directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to go ahead with demolition after three days. The concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police has also been directed to provide all the support for the demolition.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the residents of Mool Chand Basti in Bela Estate near Rajghat to vacate their Jhuggis in three days failing which they will have to pay Rs. 50,000 each to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

The court was informed by the advocate Prabhsahay Kaur, standing counsel for the DDA that in view of the NGT order passed on January 9 this year, a committee headed by the LG has on January 27, issued notice to the clean Yamuna River and control the pollution.

The high court passed the order dismissing the petition moved by the residents challenging the order for the demolition of the cluster.

The court was also informed by the counsel for the DDA that earlier the residents were evicted from the cluster, but they had come twice.

After Noting the submission the bench asked the counsel for the petitioner, " You are occupying the river. Do you how much damage has been caused to it."

The petitioner had challenged the proposed demolition drive order of August 2022.

It was stated in the petition moved through advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra that on August 12, 2022, some policemen along with SHO of Police Station Darya Ganj and DCP (Central) had come to Moolchand Basti and had threatened the slum dwellers that immediately after August 15, 2022, there would be a demolition drive in the area and thus the slum dwellers should themselves from their jhuggis prior to August 15.

It was pointed out by the standing counsel for the DDA that all the petitioners are residing on the Yamuna River floodplains and in respect of which various injunctions stand issued by competent authorities and mandate the removal of all encroachments.

It was submitted by the DUSIB that the petitioners are not entitled to rehabilitation as their slum is not a notified one.

After hearing the submissions the bench directed the DDA to carry out demolition after three days. (ANI)

