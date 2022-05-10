New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has recently directed the Special Task Force (STF) to consider the representation filed against the alleged encroachment on the government land near Ramesh Nagar metro station. A representation was filed in 2019 against the encroachment.

Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the STF to consider the representation of the petitioner and all the other persons within a period of 12 weeks from today, the order of May 5, 2022 reads. This petition was moved by a Trust managing the Surya Mandir in the area.

The petitioner submitted that certain persons have unauthorisedly encroached upon the service road between Ramesh Nagar Metro Station and Bali Nagar Chowk in front of Surya Mandir which is being managed by the petitioner. Dinesh Tanwar, the president of Shri Shiv Nath Yoga Ashram Trust ( Regd) had moved the petition against Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Advocate Amit Kumar, counsel for the petitioner, stated that the petitioner had earlier filed a writ petition in 2016 seeking the removal of the unauthorised construction on the service road between the Metro pillar number 358 to 365.

The High Court disposed off the petition on July 23, 2019, and left it open to the petitioner to approach the STF constituted by the Supreme Court to look into the matter of unauthorized construction and encroachment.

The Counsel for the petitioner also submitted that after the order of the High Court, a representation had been filed and the same is not being considered by the STF.

On the other hand, Ramesh Nagar Bander Wali Kui Traders and Residents Welfare Association (Regd) had moved an application seeking impleadment in the matter as one of the respondents as they are running their business in the said area.

The counsel for the impleader had stated that the petition moved by the trust is an abuse of process of the law in as much as the petitioner has repeatedly approached this court with the same prayers.

DDA had filed its affidavit stating that the present matter was uploaded on the STF portal and was forwarded to the concerned Nodal Officer of North Delhi Municipal Corporation on April 22, 2021. The matter was also presented at the meetings of the STF.

The court, after hearing the submission of the parties, observed, "Be that as it may, what transpires now is that the representation of the petitioner is still under consideration before the STF. The STF consists of officers of DDA, NDMC and the other Corporations. It is stated that the last meeting was convened by the STF on April 28, 2021." (ANI)

