New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to grant permission to an NGO to organise a programme in Agra Fort on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on February 19, subject to the approval of Maharashtra government to be a co-organiser.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the petitioner to move an application to seek permission to organise the event along with the approval of the Maharashtra government.

The high court directed the ASI to dispose of the application. However, the court clarified that the direction is subject to approval to be a co-organiser that is under consideration.

The bench noted the submission of the counsel for the petitioner that it is an NGO and is active in charitable and social work in Maharashtra.

The court noted that the petitioner sought permission to organise a program to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It has the support of the Maharashtra Government but it is not the co-organiser.

The bench also took note of the reply filed by the ASI which stated that as per the rule, the permission to organise the program in the protected monuments can be granted only to government departments and public bodies.

Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao submitted that the proposal has been sent to the Maharashtra government and is under consideration.

The High Court on February 3, issued notice to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on a plea challenging the denial of permission to organise a program in Agra Fort on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on February 19.

The plea was moved by the RR Patil foundation through Advocate Rakesh K Sharma. It is said that the program has been fixed for February 19, but the permission has been denied without mentioning any reason.

The counsel for the ASI submitted before the court that the petitioner is a private NGO and it is not a program being organised by the State.

Agra Fort is a monument of national importance. We ordinarily don't grant permission to NGOs and private persons. If we do it then everyone will come to seek permission, the counsel had submitted. (ANI)

