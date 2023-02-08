Mumbai, February 8: Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested two persons, including an engineer from Mumbai civic body BMC for accepting a bribe of Rs 8.5 lakh to protect an illegal house from demolition, an official said on Wednesday. The BMC on January 16 sent a demolition notice to the owner of the 2-storey house in suburban Bandra saying the structure was unauthorised, said the ACB official. BMC Staffer Held for Taking Rs 8.5 Lakh Bribe in Mumbai.

The owner met junior engineer Mohan Rathod of the local ward (H/West) who first demanded Rs 15 lakh to spare the property but brought it down to Rs 9 lakh after negotiation, he said.

After being approached by the house owner on Monday, the ACB laid a trap and arrested Rathod as he accepted Rs 8.5 lakh from the complainant through a private person, said the official. Rathod and the private person were arrested and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said the official.