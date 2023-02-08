Mumbai, February 8: More and more employees are losing jobs as the tech layoffs 2023 intensify. In the latest update, Infosys, one of India's leading IT firms, has let go 600 freshers after they failed to clear the company's internal fresher assessment (FA) test. According to the media reports, most of those fired were hired after July 2022. Out of 600, 280 freshers were fired a week ago.

"I started working at Infosys in August last year and I was given training for the SAP ABAP stream. Out of 150 in my team, only 60 people passed the FA exam. Rest all of us were terminated two weeks ago. From the previous batch, nearly 85 freshers were terminated out of 150 after failing the test," reported Business Today, quoting a fresher. eBay Announces Layoffs, To Sack 500 Employees Citing 'Macroeconomic Situation'.

However, rebutting the media reports, a company representative said that failing the internal assessment test has always led to job cuts. In the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY23), Infosys hired around 6,000 freshers, owing to the company's target of hiring 50,000 employees in the financial year 2023-24. "The company would meet its hiring target by the end of the year," Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy had said earlier. Wipro Layoffs: IT Company Allegedly Sacks 800 Freshers Over Poor Performance in Internal Test.

Tech giant Wipro, in the second week of January, fired 800 freshers after they failed an internal test. The company also issued a letter to the fired employees saying they need to pay back Rs 75,000 to the company that was spent on their training. The company, however, later waived off the same.

