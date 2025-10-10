New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice in the petition seeking a direction for the allocation of Post Graduate medical seats in Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions.

Justice Vikas Mahajan issued notice to the Central government and the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS).

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Deadlock Ends; Chirag Paswan Likely To Get 25-26 Seats, Announcement Expected on October 11.

The matter is now listed for further hearing on November 7.

Meanwhile, the Court has allowed the interim prayer for providing the details of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to the officers, enabling them to join the courses.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Holds Training Sessions for Returning Officers Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

This petition has been moved by Major (Retired) Ashish Kumar Pandey and 15 other ex-army doctors through advocate Satyam Singh Rajput.

The petition challenges the disproportionate allotment of seats, where 210 seats are reserved for Priority-I candidates, while the remaining 207 seats are left unrestricted for other priority categories, resulting in the marginalisation of ex-servicemen.

The petitioner has sought the court's indulgence to consider the issues raised of fairness, transparency, and equitable distribution of educational opportunities for ex-servicemen doctors pursuing higher medical education.

The present petition has been filed by ex-Short Service Commission (SSC) medical officers and SSC officers who have applied for their release, who are now categorised as Priority IV candidates for admission to Post Graduate Courses (MD/MS/DNB) in Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions for the academic session 2025-28.

The grievance of the Petitioners is that Priority IV ex-servicemen doctors are subjected to alleged systematic discrimination in the NEET-PG counselling process. While 210 seats are reserved exclusively for Priority I (serving AFMS officers), the remaining 207 seats are left "unrestricted" for Priorities II, III, IV and V. In practice, this unrestricted pooling enables Priority III candidates (paramilitary/central government doctors) and Priority V candidates (civilians) to corner the bulk of seats in preferential subjects, leaving Priority IV ex-servicemen with only negligible or no clinical seats each year, despite being meritorious, the plea said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)