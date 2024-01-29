New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a bail plea of Ammar Abdul Rahiman, an alleged ISIS operative.

He has challenged the trial court order refusing him bail in an NIA case of 2021.

The division bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued a notice to NIA and directed them to file a reply. The next date for hearing is March 12, 2024.

Advocate Archit Krishna, counsel for Rahiman, submitted that the petitioner has challenged the order of the trial court denying bail to him.

He also submitted that the charges have been framed against him under Section 2 (o) read with 13 along with Sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA. He has been in custody for over two years now.

His bail application was dismissed by the trial court.

Earlier, on October 31, 2022, the accused, Ammar Abdul Rahiman, along with other accused persons was charged under Section 120B of the IPC, read with Section 2(o), read with Section 13, along with Sections 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act.

The NIA had initially filed a chargesheet against the three accused persons, namely Mohammad Ameen Kathodi alias Abu Yahya, Mushab Anwar alias Ibnanwar and Rhees Rasheed alias Sachu, on September 8, 2022.

After further investigations, a supplementary charge sheet has been filed against eight accused persons, namely Mundadiguttu Sadanananda Marla Deepthi alias Deepthi Marla alias Maryam, Mohd. Waqar Lone alias Wilson Kashmiri, Mizha Siddeeque, Shifa Haris, Obaid Hamid Matta, Madesh Shanker alias Abdulla alias Dardan, Ammar Abdul Rahiman and Muzamil Hassan Bhat while accused Irshad Thekke Koleth alias Bilai, is alleged to have absconded to a foreign country.

The accused persons were charge-sheeted for the offence punishable under Sections 120B and 121A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Sections 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

While framing charges against the eight accused, the court said that prima facie grounds to hold that the accused had been operating various social media platforms as a toolkit for spreading the ISIS ideology and thereby allure, impress and radicalise like-minded fellow persons to inter alia indulging in unlawful activities. (ANI)

