New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted permission to Delhi Excise policy money laundering case accused Amit Arora to travel to Dubai from June 6 to June 16. Arora had approached the court seeking permission to travel for medical treatment for himself and his minor son.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja allowed the application to be moved on behalf of businessman Amit Arora, who is seeking permission to travel to Dubai. The High Court has directed the suspension of the LOC opened against him during this period.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Seeks NOC for Passport Renewal, Delhi Court Seeks Response From ED and CBI on AAP Leader's Request.

Arora moved an application through advocate Prabhav Ralli and sought permission to travel to Dubai, suspension of LOC, and release of his passport. The high court allowed the application subject to certain conditions, including that he furnish an FDR of Rs 20 Lakh. The bench has asked the counsel to appear before the joint registrar to fulfil the conditions.

Advocate Prabhav Ralli submitted that the petitioner needs to travel to Dubai for medical reasons and does not pose a flight risk, as all necessary details have been disclosed in the petition. Arora had previously been granted interim bail on medical grounds and was later granted regular bail by the High Court on September 17, 2024.

Also Read | IndusInd Bank Stock Price Today: Share Price of Bank Nosedives As SEBI Bans CEO From Securities Market.

Amit Arora is the director of Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd and is one of the key accused in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case also accuses political figures, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. After completing their investigations, the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed charge sheets.

The Supreme Court had granted Manish Sisodia bail in the excise policy matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)