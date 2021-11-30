New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to Centre and Delhi Government to stop the publication, circulation, and sale of the book written by former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, namely, "Sunrise Over Ayodhya" for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Hindus.

The court found that the petitioner had even not made the author of the book and publication house a party in the petition.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid is embroiled in a controversy for "defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times."

Khurshid's new book explores the Supreme Court's landmark judgment on the Ayodhya dispute. The senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram". (ANI)

