New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court, in a recent order, has sought a response from authorities in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) claiming unhygienic living conditions in Mandoli Jail due to the blockage of the drainage system.

PIL has been moved on behalf of a life Convict who is lodged in Tihar Jail number 2.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2025: 'Follow Lord Krishna's Teachings To Make Nation Stronger' Says President Droupadi Murmu on Eve of Janmashtami.

The petitioner has stated that inmates are being subjected to inhuman conditions due to severe drainage blockage, leading to unhygienic living conditions, foul odour, waterlogging and breeding of disease-causing vectors.

The Division bench, headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, directed the status report to be filed. "We further direct the respondents to chalk out a plan to find a permanent solution to the issue raised herein," the High Court ordered on August 13.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Hosts 'At Home' Event at Rashtrapati Bhavan; PM Narendra Modi, Service Chiefs Attend (See Pics).

Standing counsel Sameer Vashisht appeared for Delhi Police and stated that appropriate steps shall be taken to solve the problem highlighted in this petition on an urgent basis.

The high court has listed the matter for hearing on August 18. PIL has been filed through advocate Shannu Baghel on behalf of Sonu Dahiya, who is a life Convict in a case linked to an FIR registered in 2011 and has been in custody for the last 13 years.

Petitioner has stated that the scope of the fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution of India includes the right to life and a healthy environment, with the right to live with dignity, and no human being can live with dignity unless there are facilities to maintain basic hygiene.

The petitioner is seeking direction to the authorities to take immediate steps for clearing and repairing the blocked drainage system in Jail No. 2 behind the Barrack no.1 and 2 of Ward No. 1 of Tihar Jail.

Petitioner has also sought the constitution of a committee comprising officials of the jail, PWD, jail visiting judge and senior medical officer of the Jail. He has also sought medical checkups for all inmates and a sanitation audit.

It is submitted that the inspecting judge visited and inspected the Jail, and became aware of thesituation of blocked drainage (Sewer) behind barrack no 1 and no 2 of ward no 1 at the Jail. no 2.

He took cognisance, captured photographs, and directed the Superintendent of the Jail and other officers of the jail to take necessary action for curing the serious issue on 31 May 2025. Despite the direction, no action has been taken. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)