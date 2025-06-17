New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has sought response from the Central Government and the Indian Coast Guard on a plea moved by a Short Service Appointment (SSA) woman officer of the Indian Coast Guard. She is seeking a permanent appointment as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

This petition has been moved on behalf of Annu Yadav who joined Indian Coast Guard in 2011 and will be completing 14 years on June 30.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Cricketer Dirdh Patel Among List of Passengers Who Died in Horrific Accident, Airedale & Wharfedale Senior Cricket League Offer Condolences.

Woman officer is posted as Commandant (JG) and scheduled to be retired on June 30, after a service of 14 years.

The Division bench of Justices Tejas Karia and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta issued notice to the Respondents, including the Central Government. "Let the Counter Affidavit be filed within a period of 4 (four) weeks with an advance copy to the learned Counsel for the Petitioner," the division bench directed on June 16.

Also Read | Air India Cancels Delhi-Paris Flight AI 143 After Mandatory Pre-Flight Checks Identify Issue.

Meanwhile, the High Court has also passed an interim order directing her continuation in office till the next date.

"In view of the orders passed by this Court in the similarly situated petitioners in the case of Anuradha Shukla and Monica Verma, it is directed that the Petitioner's services would continue uninterrupted on the post on which she is working at present, till the next date of hearing," the division bench ordered.

The matter has been listed for August 4 before the roster bench along with two other similar petitions.

Advocate Satya Ranjan Swain appeared for respondents and stated that the present Petitioner is also similarly situated as the petitioners in the cases of Priyanka Tyagi, Anuradha Shukla and Monica Verma. Petitioner has sought a direction to the respondents in view of previous orders of Supreme Court and Delhi High Court in similar matters.

Counsel for petitioner placed reliance on order of 08.04.2024 passed by the Supreme Court in the case of Priyanka Tyagi vs. Union of India & Others, order of 29.05.2024 passed in the case of Anuradha Shukla vs. Union of India & Others and order of 23.05.2025 in the case of 'Monica Verma vs. Union of India & Others' by Delhi High Court.

Earlier, the similarly placed officers were given interim relief, and petitions are pending. It was submitted that the officers in the said petitions are similarly situated to the present Petitioner, as they are also officers of the Indian Coast Guard.

Petitioner has sought a direction from the respondent to absorb/induct her from SSA to a permanent appointment as per guidelines laid down by the apex court in the case of Secretary, Ministry of Defence vs. Babita Puniya, as the services of the applicant are going to be completed on 30th June, 2025, etc. She has also sought other directions. She has also forwarded a request to the commanding officer for her induction. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)