New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on the petitions moved Wrestlers Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal over the exemption given to wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023 by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad-hoc.

The bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad on Thursday fixed the matter for Friday and directed WFI to file an affidavit in this regard.

"We have full faith in law and hope to get justice from the court," said Ramnivas, father of Antim Panghal while talking to ANI.

Wrestler Antim Panghal through a video communication on Wednesday has raised questions over the exemption given to wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023 by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad-hoc panel and said, "A fair trial should be conducted".

Wrestlers Sujeet Kalkal also through a video communication stated that Bajrang Punia was allowed to participate in World Championship without any trial. "I just want every wrestler to get an equal opportunity," said Kalkal.

Panghal, 19, belongs to Hisar, and 21-year-old Sujeet, who trains in Sonepat stated that trials should be held in a fair manner, without grating any exemption to any wrestler and the whole process be videographed.

In this series, Wrestler Vishal Kaliraman said, "Even I play in the under 65 kg category and for the Asian Games, Bajrang Punia has been given direct entry without any trial. They have been staging a protest for a year while we have been practising. We appeal for a trial... We don't want any favour or benefit. At least a trial should be conducted otherwise we are ready to go to court...We will appeal before the court. We've been practising for 15 years...If Bajrang Punia denies that he will not play in the Asian Games only then someone else will get a chance." (ANI)

