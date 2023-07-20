New Delhi, July 20: Chinese smartphone maker Realme launched its new handset C53 in India, to expand its affordable phone lineup. The new Realme C53 smartphone comes with many good features and a nice spec sheet at an affordable price tag.

The Realme C53 is going to go on sale in the fast paced Indian smartphone market very soon. So, let’s quickly check the details of this new smartphone. Redmi 12 Specifications: Stylish Smartphone With Lot of Potential; Check Out First Impression Ahead of Launch.

Realme C53 – India Price & Availability

The new Realme C53 has launched with a starting tag of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage base variant, while the top 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999. The smartphone is available in attractive shades of Champion Golden and Champion Black. The smartphone will go on sale on July 26 12:00pm IST and will be available on realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme C53 - Specifications

The Realme C53 comes with a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and gets powered by an unnamed octa-core 12nm chipset that is backed by up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone gets the brand’s Dynamic RAM feature that offers virtually expandable RAM of up to 12GB. The device comes with up to 128GB of internal storage that’s expandable via a microSD card (up to 2TB). The smartphone supports dual nano SIM cards and runs on Android 13 OS-based Realme UI T Edition.

The handset offers a dual camera setup at its rear that boasts of a 108MP AI powered primary sensor, which is claimed to be a segment-first. There’s a front facing 8MP selfie snapper. Meta Rolls Out WhatsApp on Google Wear OS Smartwatches.

The Realme C53’s connectivity options that include 4G, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, GPS/AGPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The device offers several sensors that include a light sensor, magnetic sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor and gyro meter sensor.

