New Delhi [India] September 21 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Monday will hear a plea moved by the United Doctors Front (UDF) for seeking a stay on the operation and implementation of Teachers Eligibility Qualifications (TEQ) in Medical Institutions Regulations, 2025 (TEQ 2025).

The petition sought an immediate stay on the operation and implementation of the TEQ 2025 and the Amendment Notification dated July 2, 2025. The petition claims that the notification permits appointment of non-medical (M.Sc./Ph.D.) faculty up to 30% in the core MBBS subjects of Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Microbiology and Pharmacology.

On August 21, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and others on a plea filed by the UDF challenging the Teachers' Eligibility Qualifications (TEQ) in Medical Institutions Regulations, 2025 and the amendment notification issued by the NMC on July 2, 2025.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela had issued notice and sought responses from the respondents within four weeks and listed the matter for hearing in September 23.

The application has stated that an urgent stay is required as several medical institutions have already begun recruitment processes based on the said regulations.

It said that the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida issued an Advertisement on August 7, 2025, specifically inviting applications as per NMC Medical Institutions (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations, 2025.

The plea further stated that the Army College of Medical Science (ACMS) near Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt, has invited applications for contractual faculty posts in Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, and Microbiology as per NMC Regulations

It is also said that ESIC Medical College & Hospital Indore, issued an Advertisement on August 22, 2025, for the recruitment of teaching faculty on a contractual basis, following National Medical Commission guidelines

The applicant UDF has sought a Stay on the operation of TEQ 2025 Regulations to the extent they permit appointment of non-medical faculty in MBBS teaching posts.

Secondly, it has also sought a restraint on all medical colleges from proceeding with recruitment based on the impugned regulations until final disposal of the writ petition.

This petition prayed for an interim stay on the operation of these impugned provisions, citing that the diluted medical education standards equate non-clinically trained MSc/PhD holders with MBBS/MD/MS qualified faculty.

It is also stated that the notification violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India and Contravenes the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. It undermines the Competency Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum.

It is also stated that it adversely affects the legitimate career expectations of MBBS/MD/MS doctors who undergo rigorous training and national-level examinations.

The petition seeks directions to ensure that only clinically qualified MBBS (MD/MS) doctors are appointed for teaching MBBS students, thereby upholding the quality of medical education and protecting the right to health of citizens. (ANI)

