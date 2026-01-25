Srinagar Weather Forecast for January 25: Heavy Snowfall Continues as Valley Records Sub-Zero Temperatures

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Srinagar, January 25: The harsh winter phase of Chillai Kalan continues to dominate weather conditions across the Kashmir Valley, with Srinagar recording another freezing night. According to the Meteorological Department (MeT), the minimum temperature in Srinagar plunged to -4.2°C, keeping the region firmly under cold-wave conditions.

Clear night skies triggered a sharp drop in mercury, while daytime sunshine is likely to offer little relief from the biting cold on January 25. Parts of Dal Lake and other water bodies were seen partially frozen along the edges. In higher-altitude areas, the chill intensified further, with Gulmarg recording a low of -8.5°C, creating ideal conditions for winter sports but challenging living conditions for locals. Weather Forecast Today, January 25: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Srinagar Weather Today

Traffic on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains regulated due to slippery stretches, especially in the Ramban–Banihal sector. Authorities have advised commuters to drive cautiously and follow traffic advisories. Morning flights from Srinagar International Airport may also witness minor delays due to shallow fog reducing visibility. Delhi Rains-Weather Update: Light Rainfall and Thunderstorm Bring Slight Relief As Air Quality Improves, AQI Stands at 297 (Watch Videos).

The MeT has forecast dry and sunny weather over the next 24 hours, with no major snowfall expected until a weak western disturbance approaches around January 27. Day temperatures are likely to hover between 8°C and 10°C.

With Chillai Kalan ending on January 30, the Valley remains braced for several more days of intense cold, making heavy woolens and traditional kangris essential for daily life.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).