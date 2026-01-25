Mumbai, January 25: Samsung is reportedly gearing up for the global unveiling of its next premium flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, following strong momentum from the Galaxy S25 series. Leaked renders suggest subtle but noticeable design refinements, while industry chatter points to a launch event on February 25, 2026, with San Francisco tipped as the host city. The S26 Ultra is being positioned as a major generational upgrade, anchored by next-generation 2nm chipset technology and a revamped battery architecture.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

Despite rising component and manufacturing costs, Samsung is expected to maintain its current Ultra-series pricing strategy. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could start at around INR 1,29,999 in India for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, mirroring the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s launch price. Higher-end configurations, including a 16GB RAM and 1TB storage model, may be priced close to INR 1,59,999. Globally, the device is expected to retail for approximately USD 1,300. Samsung may also roll out introductory exchange benefits of up to INR 10,000 and 24-month no-cost EMI options through partner banks. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India, Launch Date and Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date in India

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is widely expected to debut on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, according to noted tipster Ice Universe. The slightly later launch window is believed to be linked to supply chain fine-tuning for the new 2nm processor and next-generation display components. In India, pre-orders could open as early as February 26, with retail availability expected by mid-March 2026. If confirmed, this would mark Samsung’s latest Galaxy S-series rollout in nearly a decade, aimed at ensuring smoother initial availability.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Performance and Display Upgrades

At the heart of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, custom-tuned “for Galaxy” and manufactured on a 2nm process. The chipset is rumoured to deliver notable gains in efficiency and sustained performance, with early benchmark leaks suggesting double-digit improvements over its predecessor. The device is likely to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, and further reduced bezels for a more immersive viewing experience.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery, Charging and Imaging Enhancements

Battery technology is expected to be one of the biggest talking points. Samsung is reportedly experimenting with silicon–carbon batteries, with capacities ranging between 6,500mAh and 8,000mAh. Fast charging may see a bump to 60W wired charging, potentially delivering around 75 per cent charge in 30 minutes. Camera hardware is expected to remain ambitious. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may retain a 200MP primary sensor, now paired with a wider f/1.4 aperture. The ultra-wide and dual telephoto lenses are tipped to use 50MP sensors, enabling consistent 8K video recording across multiple focal lengths. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Galaxy S26 Series Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Software, AI and Design Refinements

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to debut with Galaxy AI 2.0, offering deeper system-wide integration for photography, productivity, real-time translation and on-device intelligence. Samsung is expected to focus on more personalised AI experiences while keeping most processing on-device.Design-wise, leaked renders indicate a refined chassis with slimmer bezels, a premium finish and subtle visual updates that modernise the Ultra lineup without straying from its established flagship identity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

