New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has granted Bollywood actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav permission to travel abroad to attend promotional events related to his upcoming film "Mera Kale Rang Da Yaar".

The Court allowed Yadav to visit Melbourne, Australia, from June 27 to July 5, 2025, after considering an application filed under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS).

Vacation Judge Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta passed the order on Monday, stating that the actor may travel subject to certain conditions. Yadav had been invited by Black and White Motion Picture Pvt. Ltd. to participate in promotional activities for the film in Australia. His counsel submitted the official invitation and flight tickets as part of the application.

The Court also noted that Yadav had been permitted to travel abroad on earlier occasions and had complied with the conditions previously imposed.

While granting travel permission, the Court directed that Yadav must submit a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) of Rs 1 lakh with the Registry of the Court as security. He must furnish his mobile number and email ID, which are to remain operational during the trip. His contact details are to be shared with the Investigating Officer in the case.

The passport currently deposited with the Trial Court is to be released for the travel period and must be re-submitted upon his return. Additionally, the passport of Yadav's brother, Chander Pal Singh, will be deposited before the Trial Court as further assurance.

The actor is currently involved in a legal case, the sentence for which was suspended by the High Court in June 2024. At the time, the Court had observed that the Yadavs were not hardened criminals and advised them to consider settling the matter amicably with the complainant company. The case is presently under consideration before the Delhi High Court Mediation Centre. The matter has been listed for further hearing before the Roster Bench on July 8, 2025. (ANI)

