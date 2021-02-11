New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to extract 55 million gallons per day (MGD) of extra water through tubewells inside all water treatment plant (WTP) complexes to meet augmented demand during the summer season.

The directions were issued during a meeting of senior officers of the DJB, along with its members, wherein Jain brought forth the need to increase the city's water supply.

"Delhi Jal Board will ensure extraction of around 55 MGD water from the different WTP complexes. Most of the water treatment plants of DJB are located in floodplain zone where ground water gets recharged every year in the monsoon during flood, hence this extraction of water will be recharged every year without compromising ground water levels," said Jain, who is also the DJB chairperson.

"This water will be extracted through tubewells and mixed with regular supply water in the reservoirs. This exercise will ensure water is supplied at adequate quantity and pressure at the tail end especially during summers," he added.

Jain further instructed the department to maximise utilisation of existing and defunct tubewells for groundwater recharge so that rainwater can be harvested during the monsoon period.

"The DJB has been instructed to take innovative steps to meet the increasing water demand in Delhi and water augmentation is the only solution," he said.

"The utilisation of defunct tubewells is an opportunity to recharge groundwater directly in the residential areas. This will also reduce total dissolved solids (TDS) in groundwater after dilution of harvested rainwater."

"The initiative of rejuvenation of 600 water bodies and lakes, flood water harvesting, rejuvenation of old canals and irrigation minors will also bring overall improvement of groundwater," he said.

