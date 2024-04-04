New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's Charge sheet filed in an alleged money laundering case against a former Chief Engineer of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), a contractor, a Chartered Accountant, Tejinder Pal Singh, a former NBCC officer, Devender Mittal and a firm namely NKG Infrastructure Ltd.

ED had arrested former chief Engineer Jagdish Arora and contractor Anil Kumar Agarwal in this case. The other two accused have been charge sheeted without arrest. This case is related to alleged irregularities in the tendering process for the procurement of electromagnetic flow metres of the Delhi Jal Board.

ED lodged a case of money laundering based on the case of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Special judge Bhupinder Singh took cognizance of a charge sheet filed by the ED. The court, after taking cognizance, issued a summons to the accused not arrested and a production warrant for Arora and Agarwal accused who are in judicial custody.

"As such, cognizance of the offence of Money Laundering as defined Under section 3 read with Section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, punishable under Section 4 of the said Act is hereby taken by this Court," the special judge said.

"Accordingly M/s NKG Infrastructure Ltd. (through its authorized representative) which is a Company, Tajinder Pal Singh and Devender Kumar Mittal, who have not been arrested in the present case be summoned and production warrants be issued against Accused Jagdish Kumar Arora and Anil Kumar Aggarwal, who are in custody in the present matter, through the concerned Jail Superintendent to appear in person for facing the trial for the aforesaid offence, for the next date of hearing," the special judge ordered.

The court further observed, "From the material placed on record, it appears that all the Accused persons / Company are either directly or indirectly found to be indulged or knowingly assisted or have been a party to or actually involved in the process or activities relating to the relation of the proceeds of crime or its concealment, possession, acquisition, use and projecting or claiming the same as untainted property."

"In the opinion of the court, there is sufficient material on record to proceed against the Accused persons for the charges mentioned against them in the complaint," the court said in the order of cognizance.

As per ED's complaint, accused M/s NKG Infrastructure Ltd. got the tender for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning (SITC) of electromagnetic flow metres and corresponding O&M Operations for five years, which was floated by the Delhi Jal Boardthrough Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) on 15-12-20217, based on false performance certificates issued by Accused DK Mittal, the then General Manager (Faridabad Zone) NBCC (India Ltd.).

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Manish Jain, along with advocates Snehal Sharda and Ishan Baisla appeared for ED.

SPP Jain further alleged that the work was subcontracted to M/s Integral Screw Industries Ltd., the Proprietorship Firm of accused Anil Kumar Aggarwal.

It is also stated that out of the amount of Rs 24,74,71,376 released by Delhi Jal Board toM/s NKG Infrastructure Ltd. against the work awarded to it, Rs 10,62,22,694 was allegedly generated into proceeds of crime, and shared by NKG Infrastructure Ltd.

Accused Anil Kumar Aggarwal, accused Jagdish Kumar Arora, the then Chief Engineer of the Delhi Jal Board awarded the contract to M/s NKG Infrastructure Ltd., which was transferred/routed to him through Accused Tajinder Pal Singh. (ANI)

