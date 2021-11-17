New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot visited the rain-affected Mundhela and Malikpur villages in Najafgadh and assured farmers of proper action.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Patwari and other senior officers of the area accompanied the minister during the visit.

The Minister listened to farmers grievances and assured them to take proper action.

During the visit, it was observed that the height of the Bandh along BC drain near Mundhela village is very low due to that the water overflows and enters the nearby field in the rainy season.

The Revenue Minister directed the officers of the Flood Department and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Najafgadh to carry out a joint survey for ascertaining the length of the Bandh over which the height of the protecting walls need to be raised for preventing the overflowing of the drain.

Gahlot also instructed the officers to complete the survey of the area in a time-bound manner.

Similarly, in Malikpur village, the water in the village pond overflows and submerge the nearby fields. The Flood Department and the SDM have further been directed to explore the possibility of raising a protection wall around this pond.

To provide immediate relief from waterlogging, pumps have been installed in Malikpur and Mundhela Kala/Khurd village for dewatering the fields.

The Minister has also ordered the revenue department to prepare an estimate so that a proper Bandh can be planned and constructed at the earliest to avoid any future risk of flooding.

In his visit, Gahlot said "Due to heavy rains, major areas in outer Delhi's agricultural belt have suffered a lot. As per the orders of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Revenue Department is conducting a survey in different villages involving all levels of revenue staff."

"About 70 to 80 per cent of our survey has been completed," he said.

The minister further said "these fields are full of water and crops have suffered heavy damage. It has also been seen in many places that farmers are not able to show the crop due to waterlogging where the crop was to be shown."

"We are also including this in the survey, I sincerely hope that our survey will be completed within the next 7 to 10 days. The Chief Minister has ordered that wherever there is damage to crops, all farmers will be given proper compensation," he said. (ANI)

