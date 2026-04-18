US President Donald Trump has said his administration is preparing to release government files related to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), commonly known as UFOs. Speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, April 17, Donald Trump said the process was “well underway” and initial disclosures would begin soon.

The announcement follows earlier directives from Donald Trump instructing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to identify and declassify documents related to UFOs, extraterrestrial life, and unexplained aerial incidents. Officials say the move comes amid growing public and congressional interest in the issue. Alien.gov and Aliens.gov Domains Registered by US After Donald Trump’s Promise Over ‘UFO’ Files.

Donald Trump Reveals ‘Very Interesting’ Findings in Top Secret UFO Files

.@POTUS: I recently directed @SecWar to begin releasing government files relating to UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena. I am pleased to report this process is well underway. We've found many very interesting documents — and the first releases will begin very, very soon. 👽 pic.twitter.com/kmRTUOefWX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 17, 2026

Donald Trump Instructs Pete Hegseth To Release Secret Government UFO Files

The planned release comes after a request from a congressional task force under the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which sought dozens of UAP-related video files from the Pentagon.

Lawmakers raised concerns about unidentified objects operating near sensitive US airspace, including military installations, describing them as a potential national security issue. The request includes footage reportedly showing unusual aerial objects, such as spherical and cigar-shaped formations, and incidents near regions including the Persian Gulf and US bases abroad. UFO Files: Donald Trump’s UFO Disclosure May Include Satellite Photos of ‘Non-Human’ Craft.

Pentagon Investigations and Findings

The Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which investigates UAP sightings, has previously stated that there is no confirmed evidence of extraterrestrial technology or alien visits. AARO’s latest report found that most sightings were likely misidentified objects or airborne clutter, continuing a long-standing pattern in official assessments.

Despite these findings, defense officials have acknowledged gaps in data and the need for further analysis of unexplained incidents.

Trump said “very interesting documents” had been found and suggested the disclosures would allow the public to assess the phenomenon independently. His remarks included a lighter tone, referencing audience interest in UFO topics.

Former US President Barack Obama has also commented on the subject in the past, stating there is no confirmed evidence of aliens being hidden by the government. Trump criticised those remarks, saying sensitive information should not be discussed publicly.

US government interest in UFOs dates back decades. The US Air Force’s Project Blue Book, conducted between the 1950s and 1969, examined more than 12,000 sightings and found no evidence of extraterrestrial origin. More recent programs, including efforts initiated with support from former Senator Harry Reid, have continued to examine unexplained aerial incidents, particularly those involving military encounters.

Officials say the timeline for releasing the first batch of documents is imminent, though no specific date has been confirmed. The disclosure effort is expected to include video evidence and related materials collected over recent years.

Separately, the White House has indicated that agencies including the FBI are reviewing a number of unrelated cases involving missing scientists, though no direct link to UAP investigations has been established.

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