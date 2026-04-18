Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], April 18 (ANI): With the sacred Char Dham Yatra set to commence on April 23, Tehri Garhwal district has been divided into three super zones for the Yatra, with each to be overseen by officers of Deputy Superintendent rank.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Shweta Chaubey stated that the district covers the largest travel circuit for the yatra. "In the context of the Char Dham Yatra, the Tehri Garhwal district covers the largest travel circuit. Considering its sensitivity, the entire district has been divided into three super zones, each to be overseen by officers of Deputy Superintendent (Circle Officer) rank," she said.

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In addition, 11 zones and 30 sectors have been created. "Adequate police force has been deployed across all sectors, and personnel assigned to these areas have been briefed today," Chaubey added.

She stated that special instructions have been issued on pilgrim interaction. "Since devotees arrive for the Char Dham Yatra from across the country and abroad, special focus has been placed on ensuring proper behaviour with pilgrims," she said.

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Police personnel have also been given basic first-aid training, she said. "Overall, the administration is fully prepared for the Char Dham Yatra," Chaubey added.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj revealed that registrations have already neared the 1.8 million mark.

In a detailed breakdown provided to ANI, the Minister highlighted the significant draw of the "Abode of the Gods."

Registrations for the yatra are as follows: Yamunotri - 3,70,295, Gangotri - 3,16,006, Kedarnath - 6,19,959, Badrinath - 5,27,227, and Hemkund Sahib - 17,171, totalling 17,87,658 pilgrims," he said.

He specifically addressed potential logistical concerns, assuring pilgrims that essential services, including cooking gas and food supplies, have been secured for the duration of the pilgrimage.

"There is significant enthusiasm among people. Concerns about the availability of gas for cooking and food have been addressed, assuring that all facilities, including gas and food services, will be available throughout the yatra," said Uttarakhand Tourism Minister.

Maharaj assured that the yatra will proceed as usual, and everyone is invited to visit Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra to fulfil their wishes.

The announcement follows a series of rigorous checks by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. On Thursday, April 16, the CM conducted an on-site inspection of the Kedarnath Highway and other critical transit points to evaluate the quality of the infrastructure and traveller facilities.

"The Char Dham Yatra is about to commence. I am personally conducting an on-site inspection to ensure that all preparations are complete. We are ready in every respect to welcome pilgrims and devotees arriving here from across the entire country and the world. All necessary arrangements have been put in place. The arrangements will be excellent, and the Char Dham Yatra will be a success," he said.

Beyond infrastructure, the state has focused on a holistic approach to the Yatra's management. Earlier this week in Nainital, CM Dhami chaired a review meeting that addressed enhancing security presence along the narrow mountain passes, implementing safety measures for pilgrims travelling through forest-adjacent routes, and ensuring smooth traffic flow and emergency medical availability.

With the gates of the shrines opening in less than a week, the state government has extended a formal invitation to the faithful, promising a seamless and spiritually fulfilling journey through the heart of the Himalayas. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)