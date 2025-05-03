New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the detailed project reports for two proposed RRTS corridors -- Delhi to Haryana's Karnal and Delhi to Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur -- are ready and the networks will be operational in the next two-three years.

Speaking at an event marking Delhi Metro's 31st foundation day, Khattar said that Metro systems have become a lifeline for city dwellers and will prove crucial as urbanisation grows.

Talking about the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the Union minister said that people can reach Meerut in just 40 minutes from Delhi by using the Namo Bharat train.

A section of the Delh-Meerut RRTS corridor between Delhi's New Ashok Nagar and Uttar Pradesh's Meerut South is currently operating and the entire section from Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram in Meerut will be operational in the next few months, Khattar said.

The detailed project reports (DPRs) for the Sarai Kale Khan-Karnal and Sarai Kale Khan-Shahjahanpur corridors are ready, he said, adding that these lines will be made operational in the next two-three years.

Khattar also said that four new RRTS corridors will be constructed, which are in the planning stage now.

The RRTS projects are being integrated with Delhi Metro through well-planned interchange stations to ensure smooth and seamless travel between urban and regional networks.

Emphasising the role of public transport in urban life, the minister said that easy, safe and reliable mobility is a fundamental right of the people.

He also proposed the addition of cargo compartments to Metro trains to help small traders and hawkers move goods efficiently within cities. This, he said, would save time, reduce energy use, and boost small businesses.

Addressing the foundation day ceremony, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded Delhi Metro's impact on the city.

“Delhi Metro has earned a special place in people's lives. There is a clear 'feel-good' factor among the passengers. They follow rules and keep the system clean. It has brought about a positive behavioural change,” Gupta said.

She also shared her experience with Delhi Metro during her college days, calling it an "adventure ride".

“We used to plan trips from one station to the last station in a single ticket and it used to be fun,” she said. The DMRC annual awards were also presented to employees for their outstanding contributions at the event.

A special award was given to the Metro Adventure Club for its year-long activities promoting team spirit among the staff.

