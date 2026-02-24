Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Launch on February 28, 2026 in India

New Delhi, February 24: Xiaomi is preparing to expand its flagship presence in the Indian market with the confirmed upcoming launch of the Xiaomi 17 series. The new lineup, which is expected to include the standard Xiaomi 17 and a high-end Xiaomi 17 Ultra, will focus heavily on mobile photography through its continued partnership with Leica and is tipped to feature next-generation Qualcomm silicon.

The series is positioned to compete in the ultra-premium segment, with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra specifically targeting professional-grade imaging enthusiasts. While official global dates are pending, industry reports suggest that these devices will lead Xiaomi’s 2026 hardware push with significant upgrades to battery density and processing power. Nothing Phone 4a With Updated Glyph Bar To Launch on March 5, 2026; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra Expected Specifications

The standard Xiaomi 17 is rumoured to be a compact flagship, featuring a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is expected to house the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. Notably, the device may pack a substantial 7,000mAh battery, a significant increase over previous generations.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to sport a larger 6.9-inch AMOLED display. While it features a slightly smaller 6,800mAh battery compared to the standard model, it is expected to offer faster wireless charging capabilities. Both phones are likely to debut with a 50MP front-facing camera to enhance video calling and selfie quality.

Leica-Tuned Camera Systems

Imaging remains the cornerstone of the series. The Xiaomi 17 is expected to offer a triple 50MP rear camera setup, tuned by Leica to provide professional colour science and clarity. This consistent resolution across all three lenses is designed to ensure seamless transitions between wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto modes.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to push boundaries with a quad-camera system. In addition to a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, the Ultra model is tipped to feature a massive 200MP periscope zoom lens. This hardware shift indicates Xiaomi’s intention to dominate long-range mobile photography through enhanced digital and optical magnification.

Anticipated Pricing and Market Positioning

Although Xiaomi has not officially announced local pricing, industry analysts expect the Xiaomi 17 to debut in India within the range of INR 75,000 to INR 80,000. This places it in direct competition with the base models of the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S-series. Vivo V70 FE Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch.

The premium Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be priced significantly higher, likely starting at or above INR 110,000. At this price point, the Ultra variant will serve as Xiaomi’s "hero" device, showcasing the brand's most advanced AI-integrated camera features and high-performance hardware to the Indian consumer base.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).