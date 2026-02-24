The release of Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated final film Jana Nayagan, faces further uncertainty as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has yet to begin its review process. Originally scheduled for a January 9 debut, the H. Vinoth directorial remains in a state of "limbo" following a protracted legal and regulatory battle. New industry reports now suggest the makers are targeting a strategic release in June 2026 to coincide with the actor’s birthday festivities. ‘Jana Nayagan’: Director H Vinoth Expresses Disappointment Over Lack of Support Amid Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Release Delay.

'Jana Nayagan' Censor Delay Hits Release

Despite the production house, KVN Productions, withdrawing its legal petition to expedite the process, the newly appointed CBFC revising committee has reportedly not commenced the re-censoring proceedings. Sources indicate that the makers have not received any official acknowledgment or communication regarding a timeline for the review. Without the necessary certification paperwork, the team is unable to lock a definitive theatrical window. This lack of movement from the board has pushed the film’s release well beyond its initial Pongal targets and past the April Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Postponed Again; Vijay Film’s New Release Date Under Wraps (View Post)

'Jana Nayagan' Eyes June 2026 Release

According to a recent report from the industry-tracking channel Valai Pechu, the production team is now pivoting toward a mid-year launch. If certification hurdles are cleared in the coming weeks, the film is tentatively eyeing Thursday, June 18, 2026. The proposed date is being viewed as a major tactical move for two key reasons:

Birthday Week: It lands just days before Vijay’s 52nd birthday on June 22, allowing for a massive fan-driven celebration.

Festive Weekend: It aligns with the Muharram long weekend, providing a significant potential boost to the opening box office numbers.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Gains Political Spotlight

Jana Nayagan carries immense weight in the Tamil film industry as it marks Vijay’s final cinematic appearance before he transitions into full-time politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, is rumoured to be a high-stakes political drama. International distributors, including York Cinemas, have already informed patrons that the film will not be released before April 30 and have begun offering refunds for pending tickets. While the June date remains the current favourite among trade analysts, KVN Productions has yet to issue a formal confirmation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).