Dwarka (New Delhi) [India], October 18 (ANI): The kingpin of the Mewati gang, a wanted criminal in several cases including cybercrime and cheating was apprehended in Dwarka, said police on Tuesday.

The accused had a reward of Rs. 25000 on him.

The accused has been identified as Zalaluddin.

"The accused is wanted in Delhi, Kurukshetra, Ambala and other states. He along with his gang members cheated innocent people. Secret informers were also deployed to get clues about him and several raids were conducted in Mewat region to nab Zalaluddin," said Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan.

"A raid was conducted on the basis of technical and manual surveillance a raid was conducted at Firozpur Jhirka, Haryana and accused persons were apprehended by the team. On interrogation, he disclosed his identity as Zalaluddin," added the Deputy Commissioner.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the family of the accused had a debt of lakhs.

As per reports the accused along with his groups from his village used to cheat innocent people through cyber fraud.

The officials informed that the gang was divided into three groups. One group used to provide fake SIM cards and mobile sets for calling, the second group provided fake credit cards for the transaction of money, and the third group contacted and started chatting with people.

"They contacted them on the pretext of shopping and later cheated them by transferring money from their accounts to the fake accounts owned by the gang. They used to cheat innocent people all over India," informed the Deputy Commissioner.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

