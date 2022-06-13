New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Delhi's labour commissioner has taken a serious view of the "slow progress" of cess collection and issuance of notices, officials said.

In a letter, dated June 9, issued from the office of the additional labour commissioner to all the district heads in the labour department, it has been said that the labour department headquarters, with the purpose of increasing cess collection and cess assessment, "had issued user lD and password to district labour officers (Cess Collectors) in the year 2019 under the philosophy of ease of doing business".

Cess collectors were supposed to login on the portal of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and find out the addresses of construction sites or plans approved by them and thereafter issue cess notices to the establishment or Assesses, it said.

"ln the meeting held on 07.06.2022 the progress and mechanism of cess collection was discussed, the Labour Commissioner has taken a serious view on the slow progress of cess collection and issuance of cess notices," reads the letter.

"ln view of above, all the district in-charges/Cess Collectors are directed to mobilise their resources towards collection of cess by obtaining information from the MCD portal in respect of their respective districts and also gather information from other sources regarding construction/renovation/alteration etc., activities in their areas. ln case of technical difficulties, the Cess Collector may contact SA (lT) and L.O. (HQ Labour Department," it says.

It also sought the progress, action taken and status report in respect of efforts made by districts.

