New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday reviewed the functioning of the Delhi Fire Service and called for effective emergency response practices.

Reviewed the functioning of the Delhi Fire Service, focusing on modernisation, infrastructure upgrades, and strengthening personnel capacity to enhance Delhi's emergency response system, Delhi LG said in a post on X.

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While examining the proposed amendments to the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010, he emphasised the need for broad-based consultations with residents, businessmen, and traders to ensure the framework is inclusive, practical, and effective, he said.

https://x.com/LtGovDelhi/status/2044686116419469487?s=20

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"Aligned with the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, every regulatory framework must promote 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Doing Business'-ensuring robust fire safety without creating unnecessary hurdles for citizens," Delhi LG said.

He also reviewed the Department's Summer Action Plan and directed heightened vigilance "in view of the rising summer temperatures".

Additionally, stressed the importance of a comprehensive public awareness campaign to educate citizens on preventive measures, regulatory safeguards, and effective emergency response practices, he added.

Delhi LG also paid tribute to the officers of the Department on Delhi Fire Service Week.

He also shared a message to mark the week.

https://x.com/LtGovDelhi/status/2044705693857697800?s=20

"To risk one's life in the line of duty so that others may live, this is the essence of real courage. On Fire Service Week, I had the honour of joining the officers of Delhi Fire Service for the ceremonial pinning of the flag and reaffirming our shared commitment: "We Serve to Save."

"This year's theme is a powerful reminder that fire safety is a collective responsibility. Together, let's strive to build a safer Delhi. Salute to our silent heroes!," he said. (ANI)

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