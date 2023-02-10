New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A major fire broke out early Friday in the slums of west Delhi's Indira Colony, Transport Nagar in Punjabi Bagh, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received the information at 1.27 am, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire started had engulfed 10 to 12 shanties in the area. It was doused at 4.55 am.

No casualty was reported, they added.

