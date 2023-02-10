A massive fire broke out in the slums of Transport Nagar in the Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday night. Fire engines were rushed to the spot. No casualty is reported in the incident till now. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts on Second Floor of LIC Building in Girgaon, No Casualty Reported.

Delhi Fire:

Delhi | A massive fire broke out in the slums of Transport Nagar in the Punjabi Bagh area last night; no casualty was reported pic.twitter.com/s5XTQMbTrg — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

Punjabi Bagh Fire Video:

