New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in his house in east Delhi's Ghazipur, police said on Monday.

Mohd Taqi Ahmed, a graduate, survives on rental income, they said.

According to the complaint, the victim -- a Class 6 student of a government school -- was returning from her aunt's home on April 21 when Ahmed accosted her near GD Colony and dragged her to his house where he allegedly removed her clothes and touched her inappropriately, the police said.

The girl's medical examination and counselling was conducted and she disclosed the sexual assault, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection Of Children Sexual Offences Act was registered on the basis of the victim's statement and the accused apprehended, she said.

