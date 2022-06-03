New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) A 41-year-old man allegedly committed suicide as he was depressed due to strained relationship with his wife, police said on Thursday.

Umesh Dhar Trivedi was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house in east Uttam Nagar, they said.

A four-page suicide note revealed that his wife had gone to Switzerland with their children and had blocked him on social media.

He took the extreme step on May 30, police said citing the suicide note.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said a call was received at Bindapur police station on Thursday morning and Trivedi's body was found in a decomposed state.

"The statement of family members of the deceased was recorded and they don't suspect any foul play," the DCP said.

